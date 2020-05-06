Edition: International
Wireless

Nkom starts 5G auction, allows later payment because of coronavirus

Wednesday 6 May 2020 | 12:36 CET | News

Norwegian communications regulator Nkom said it has begun the auction for 4,739 MHz of 5G spectrum, with six bidders recorded. The frequencies are divided up into 65 blocks in eight bands, namely low 10 GHz, high 10 GHz, 13 GHz, 18 GHz, 23 GHz, 28 GHz, 32 GHz and 38 GHz. It is going ahead in spite of coronavirus but the winners can have their payment deadline postponed until November 2020, to relieve the economic burden caused by the pandemic.

Ceragon Networks, Funn, GlobalConnect, Ice Communications Norway, Telenor Norway and Telia Norway have qualified to take part. On competition grounds, there is a limit to how much each operator can acquire. Nkom said the auction is set up in such a way that each bidder should win something. Each block has a set starting price. Nkom will publish the results once the auction has finished.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ceragon Networks / GlobalConnect / Ice Group / Telenor Norway / Telia Norway
Countries: Norway
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

