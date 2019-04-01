Edition: International
Nokia, Daimler sign patent licensing agreement to end past disputes

Tuesday 1 June 2021 | 09:44 CET | News
Nokia said it has signed a patent licensing agreement with Daimler, setting aside past disputes. The companies have been battling out their dispute over car communication patent licensing for years. Recently, the Duesseldorf Regional Court suspended proceedings against Daimler over royalties for Nokia's technology used in navigation systems, vehicle communications and self-driving cars. The court referred to the European Court of Justice to clarify the law as it applies to supply chains. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Daimler / European Commission / Nokia
Countries: World
