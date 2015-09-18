Edition: International
Wireless

Nokia delivers software to update legacy 4G radio units to 5G

Tuesday 14 July 2020 | 10:34 CET | News

Nokia announced the availability of a software-based upgrade that will enable its 4G radios to be migrated to 5G/NR. These features provide immediate support for approximately 1 million radios and should reach 3.1 million by the end of the year and over 5 million in 2021. 

By upgrading existing radio elements via software, Nokia is helping to streamline the process of refarming 4G spectrum into 5G/NR. Most of the 5G/NR deployments to date have been performed with TDD cmWave and TDD mmWave deployment but the next big wave of 5G/NR rollouts will be delivered by refarming existing FDD bands to 5G/NR, the company said. TDD spectrum benefits from enlarged coverage and capacity when combined with already deployed FDD network infrastructure and spectrum bands via TDD/FDD Carrier Aggregation. 

The ability to upgrade 4G radios via a software update will significantly smooth out the deployment of 5G/NR FDD, avoiding costly and disruptive site visits, the vendor noted. Nokia has 359 4G customers with deployed FDD RF units, most of which are possible to upgrade. This will provide a new and smoother way for operators to build 5G/NR coverage in lower bands via spectrum refarming. 

Nokia also has Dynamic Spectrum Sharing live networks covering 2G/GSM-3G/WCDMA-4G/LTE and recently introduced DSS for 4G/LTE-5G/NR. This functionality completes a DSS platform covering all access technologies and making the radio frequency refarming to 5G/NR a simple and efficient process. In a typical case, DSS will be introduced to one or few 4G bands which are then combined with carrier aggregation between other bands running pure 4G or 5G/NR. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Nokia
Countries: World
