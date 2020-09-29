NTT launches JPY 4.25 trillion buyout offer for mobile unit Docomo - report

Japanese operator Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) plans to take its mobile business NTT Docomo private, according to multiple media reports. The deal is worth around JPY 4.25 trillion (approximately USD 40 billion). NTT will launch a tender offer for the 34 percent stake in NTT Docomo that it does not already own, at JPY 3,900 per share.
NTT will fund the acquisition through loans from Japan's three largest banks, Reuters reports, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter. According to the same source, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will be the largest lender.
The total loan package, including lending from others will total JPY 4 trillion, writes the Nikkei. NTT will later turn to longer-term loans and debt to refinance the deal.
NTT said in a statement that it has not yet decided to take its mobile business NTT Docomo private. NTT also announced it will “immediately make an announcement if the board of directors today makes a resolution which should be disclosed”.
