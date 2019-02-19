Edition: International
Wireless

Qualcomm unveils third-generation 5G modem for smartphones

Tuesday 18 February 2020 | 15:45 CET | News

Qualcomm has announced its third-generation 5G modem-to-antenna system for smartphones, the Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System. The company said the device is the world’s first 5G modem to support spectrum aggregation across all key 5G bands and combinations, including mmWave and sub-6 GHz using FDD and TDD. This will enable speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps down and 3 Gbps up. 

The modem features the new Qualcomm QTM535 mmWave antenna module and QTM535, the company’s third-generation 5G mmWave module for mobile, as well as a more compact design than the previous generation, allowing for thinner, sleeker smartphones. 

In general, Qualcomm said the modem will up performance for operators and increase 5G speeds in mobile devices. It added that the Snapdragon X60 is engineered to accelerate network transition to 5G standalone mode through support for any key spectrum band, mode or combination, along with 5G Voice-over-NR (VoNR) capabilities. 

The Snapdragon X60 and QTM535 will become available in the first quarter, with commercial premium smartphones using the new system expected in early 2021. Qualcomm previously said its second-generation 5G modem, the X55, was being used by over 30 device manufacturers.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

