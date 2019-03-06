Rakuten Mobile launches with low-cost unlimited data plan, free for first 3 mln customers

Japan's new mobile operator Rakuten has announced it will offer a single plan with unlimited monthly data for JPY 2,980 (approximately USD 28). The price is less than half the comparable tariffs from market competitors SoftBank, KDDI and NTT Docomo. Rakuten Mobile said its commercial services will start on 8 April.
Rakuten also announced a free trial for one year for the first 3 million customers to sign up. Applications for the offer opened on 03 March and saw the operator's website crash from the demand. Existing customers on its MVNO and customers porting from other networks will be able to access the unlimited plan at the launch in April.
The unlimited data service will be available in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya areas where the company has installed its own mobile infrastructure. Outside Rakuten's own network, KDDI will carry the traffic, and high-speed data usage will be capped at 2 GB per month. Additional data is available for JPY 500 per GB.
The unlimited plan also covers unlimited calls and messages, provided customers use the operator's Rakuten Link app. The app also covers calls from abroad to Japan. Domestic calls otherwise cost JPY 20 per 30 seconds.
For roaming, the plan includes up to 2 GB and unlimited SMS in 66 countries around the world. Customers can add an international calls option, covering calls from Japan abroad and when overseas, for JPY 980 per month.
Rakuten plans to launch 4G services starting in April, and then upgrade to 5G in the summer as it gradually expands the network. It aims to have nationwide coverage by March 2021. The company said its use of a virtual network infrastructure means much lower costs for operating the network, and as a result it can pass on the savings to customers.
The company also plans to leverage the mobile service to help grow its other services, such as the Rakuten e-commerce platform and its loyalty and payments services. For example, customers downloading the Rakuten Link app will be awarded bonus points in the loyalty scheme, and all mobile customers will receive 1 percent cash back in points for Rakuten Ichiba purchases.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions