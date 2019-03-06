Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Rakuten Mobile launches with low-cost unlimited data plan, free for first 3 mln customers

Tuesday 3 March 2020 | 10:53 CET | News

Japan's new mobile operator Rakuten has announced it will offer a single plan with unlimited monthly data for JPY 2,980 (approximately USD 28). The price is less than half the comparable tariffs from market competitors SoftBank, KDDI and NTT Docomo. Rakuten Mobile said its commercial services will start on 8 April. 

Rakuten also announced a free trial for one year for the first 3 million customers to sign up. Applications for the offer opened on 03 March and saw the operator's website crash from the demand. Existing customers on its MVNO and customers porting from other networks will be able to access the unlimited plan at the launch in April. 

The unlimited data service will be available in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya areas where the company has installed its own mobile infrastructure. Outside Rakuten's own network, KDDI will carry the traffic, and high-speed data usage will be capped at 2 GB per month. Additional data is available for JPY 500 per GB. 

The unlimited plan also covers unlimited calls and messages, provided customers use the operator's Rakuten Link app. The app also covers calls from abroad to Japan. Domestic calls otherwise cost JPY 20 per 30 seconds. 

For roaming, the plan includes up to 2 GB and unlimited SMS in 66 countries around the world. Customers can add an international calls option, covering calls from Japan abroad and when overseas, for JPY 980 per month. 

Rakuten plans to launch 4G services starting in April, and then upgrade to 5G in the summer as it gradually expands the network. It aims to have nationwide coverage by March 2021. The company said its use of a virtual network infrastructure means much lower costs for operating the network, and as a result it can pass on the savings to customers. 

The company also plans to leverage the mobile service to help grow its other services, such as the Rakuten e-commerce platform and its loyalty and payments services. For example, customers downloading the Rakuten Link app will be awarded bonus points in the loyalty scheme, and all mobile customers will receive 1 percent cash back in points for Rakuten Ichiba purchases. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Rakuten Mobile
Countries: Japan
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodafone, Rakuten back SpaceMobile satellite-based broadband venture
Published 03 Mar 2020 09:36 CET | World
Vodafone and Japan's Rakuten have become the new lead investors in a venture to expand mobile coverage using a mobile broadband ...

Rakuten Mobile, Altiostar to launch container-based 5G radio access network platform
Published 28 Feb 2020 08:48 CET | World
Altiostar announced that it's launching what it calls the world's first container-based, cloud-native 5G radio access network ...

Rakuten Mobile picks Nokia to operate virtualised core network
Published 25 Feb 2020 11:42 CET | Japan
Nokia said that is has been selected to run MVNO Rakuten Mobile's virtualised core network. It said this will enable the ...

Rakuten says base station roll-out ahead of schedule, pricing announcement planned for 3 March
Published 13 Feb 2020 12:23 CET | Japan
Rakuten announced it it is on track to launch 4G services in April and 5G services in June on its new mobile network under ...

Rakuten Mobile adds 20,000 participants to free trial, ahead of April commercial launch
Published 23 Jan 2020 10:39 CET | Japan
Offering voice and data services free of charge to nearly 5,000 subscribers since launch, customer feedback through the Free ...

Japan to introduce JPY 1,000 cap on mobile contract early exit fees

Published 13 Jun 2019 12:24 CET | Japan
The Japanese government plans to introduce a cap of JPY 1,000 (approximately USD 9.24) on fees for earlier termination of mobile ...

KDDI to slash mobile rates by 40%, expand tariff plan offering
Published 20 May 2019 11:19 CET | Japan
Back in April, market rival NTT Docomo also announced plans to cut its mobile phone charges by up to 40 percent starting in June. ...

Japan govt approves new rules to separate mobile service, handset fees
Published 06 Mar 2019 12:11 CET | Japan
The Japanese government has approved legislation aimed at lowering the cost of mobile services. Pending approval from parliament, ...





Related Info

Vodafone, Rakuten back SpaceMobile satellite-based broadband venture
09:36 | World | News
Rakuten Mobile, Altiostar to launch container-based 5G radio access network platform
28 Feb | World | News
Rakuten Mobile picks Nokia to operate virtualised core network
25 Feb | Japan | News
Rakuten says base station roll-out ahead of schedule, pricing announcement planned for 3 March
13 Feb | Japan | News
Rakuten Mobile adds 20,000 participants to free trial, ahead of April commercial launch
23 Jan | Japan | News
Japan to introduce JPY 1,000 cap on mobile contract early exit fees
13 Jun 2019 | Japan | News
KDDI to slash mobile rates by 40%, expand tariff plan offering
20 May 2019 | Japan | News
Japan govt approves new rules to separate mobile service, handset fees
6 Mar 2019 | Japan | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

03 Mar HPE fiscal Q1
03 Mar Telenor Capital Markets Day
04 Mar Dialog Semiconductor Q4 2019
04 Mar Wow! Q4 2019
04 Mar Tech Data fiscal Q4
04 Mar Verimatrix FY results
04 Mar Zoom Q4 2019
04 Mar Marvell Technology fiscal Q4
04 Mar Smith Micro Software Q4 2019
04 Mar Calix investor day
05 Mar Ciena fiscal Q1
05 Mar Immersion Q4 2019
05 Mar TPG Telecom H1 results
05 Mar Dasan Zhone Q4
05 Mar Ooma Q4 2019
05 Mar Cellcom EGM
08 Mar OFC 2020
09 Mar Synchronoss Technologies Q4 2019
09 Mar Sohu.com Q4 2019
09 Mar Otelco Q4 2019
10 Mar Telecom Italia Q4 2019
10 Mar Mediaset FY results
10 Mar Optiva FY results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now