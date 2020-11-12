Edition: International
RTL raises targets for streaming expansion, eyes 10 mln paid subscribers by 2026

Thursday 4 November 2021 | 10:51 CET | News
European broadcaster RTL has announced new targets to grow in the streaming market alongside its third-quarter results. The number of paid streaming subscribers is expected to reach over 10 million by the end of 2026, compared to 3.4 million in September this year, leading to more than EUR 1 billion in annual revenues from streaming by the same date.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / RTL / Videoland
Countries: Europe
