RTL Group revenues jump 36% in Q2 as TV advertising recovers

Friday 6 August 2021 | 09:00 CET | News
RTL Group reported a strong recovery in revenues in the second quarter as the TV advertising market recovered from the slump brought on a year ago by the coronavirus outbreak. Group revenue rose 35.8 percent to EUR 1.61 billion, after a drop of 4.2 percent still in Q1.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: RTL Group
Countries: Europe
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Related

RTL Group verhoogt vooruitzichten na omzetstijging van 36%, Videoland bereikt miljoen abonnees
Published 06 Aug 2021 09:59 CET | Europe
RTL Group rapporteert een sterk herstel van de omzet in het tweede kwartaal, doordat de tv-reclamemarkt herstelde van de dip die ...

RTL Deutschland to acquire G+J German publishing activities for EUR 230 million
Published 06 Aug 2021 09:18 CET | Germany
RTL Deutschland has agreed with Bertelsmann to acquire Gruner + Jahr's German publishing assets and brands for EUR 230 million on ...

ProsiebenSat.1 Q2 revenue rises 48% as advertising revenue recovers from weak comparables
Published 05 Aug 2021 15:16 CET | Germany
German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 has reported that revenue in the second quarter grew by 48 percent to EUR 1.05 billion from EUR ...

RTL, Bouygues announce signing of TF1-M6 merger agreement

Published 09 Jul 2021 09:30 CET | France
The parent companies of M6 and TF1 have signed the agreement under which the two French broadcasters aim to merge into a new ...

NENT to sell 12 production studios to RTL's Fremantle
Published 02 Jul 2021 12:05 CET | World
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) said it has agreed the sale of twelve NENT Studios production labels to Fremantle, which ...

RTL seeks scale to grow streaming business

Published 28 Jun 2021 16:44 CET | Netherlands
RTL has announced plans to merge its Dutch business with Talpa Network. If the deal is approved by regulators, RTL will retain a ...

RTL agrees sale of Belgian business to local media groups DPG, Rossel
Published 28 Jun 2021 08:47 CET | Belgium
RTL Group has confirmed a deal to sell its Belgian business to the local media groups DPG Media and Groupe Rossel for EUR 250 ...

RTL agrees to merge Dutch business with commercial rival Talpa
Published 23 Jun 2021 09:45 CET | Netherlands
RTL Netherlands and Talpa Network have agreed to merge their operations, creating a much bigger commercial media group in the ...

RTL to rename Super RTL to Toggo once takeover complete

Published 31 May 2021 16:45 CET | Germany
German broadcaster RTL will change the name of its Super RTL channel to Toggo, CEO Bernd Reichart said in an interview with ...

RTL sees revenues drop in Q1, confirms outlook for 2021
Published 06 May 2021 11:20 CET | Europe
RTL said its revenue declined by 4.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter ending in March to EUR 1.40 billion mainly due to ...

RTL signs agreement to buy remaining 50% stake in Super RTL
Published 03 Mar 2021 10:43 CET | Germany
Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland has signed a binding agreement with BVI Television Investments, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney ...

RTL Group sells video advertising platform SpotX to Magnite
Published 05 Feb 2021 10:09 CET | World
RTL Group said it is selling its video advertising platform SpotX to Magnite, a Los Angeles-based sell-side advertising platform, ...

Deutsche Telekom expands partnership with RTL on streaming services, advertising

Published 17 Nov 2020 16:34 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it has expanded its partnership with the RTL Group to accelerate the growth of streaming platforms in ...





