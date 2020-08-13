Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

RTL sees FY revenues, profit drop but TV streaming service subscribers up

Friday 12 March 2021 | 09:43 CET | News
RTL Group said its revenues fell by 9.5 percent year-on-year in 2020 to EUR 6.01 billion compared with EUR 6.65 billion in 2019, mainly due to declining TV advertising markets across Europe in Q2 and lower revenues from content production, resulting from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenues were down 6.8 percent organically. Revenues in TV advertising business were up 0.8 percent year-on-year in the second half of 2020, and up 2.8 percent year-on-year in Q4. Streaming revenue from TV Now and Videoland grew by 20.6 percent to EUR 170 million last year, compared with EUR 141 million in

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: RTL / RTL Group / Videoland
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

RTL signs agreement to buy remaining 50% stake in Super RTL
Published 03 Mar 2021 10:43 CET | Germany
Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland has signed a binding agreement with BVI Television Investments, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney ...

RTL receives approval for new streaming service RTL.de Live
Published 10 Dec 2020 09:31 CET | Germany
The Commission on Concentration in the Media (KEK) has approved broadcasting of the new streaming service RTL.de Live. RTL ...

RTL slows revenue decline to 1.5% in Q3 as ad market recovers
Published 12 Nov 2020 09:42 CET | Europe
RTL Group reported improving market trends in the third quarter, with the broadcaster's revenues falling just 1.5 percent to EUR ...

RTL revenues fall over 28% in Q2, sees ad market decline slowing in Q3
Published 13 Aug 2020 11:24 CET | Europe
European broadcaster RTL Group reported a sharp fall in second-quarter revenues, hurt by the slowdown in the advertising market ...





Related Info

RTL signs agreement to buy remaining 50% stake in Super RTL
3 Mar | Germany | News
RTL receives approval for new streaming service RTL.de Live
10 Dec 2020 | Germany | News
RTL slows revenue decline to 1.5% in Q3 as ad market recovers
12 Nov 2020 | Europe | News
RTL revenues fall over 28% in Q2, sees ad market decline slowing in Q3
13 Aug 2020 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Mar RTL Group Q4 2020
12 Mar Mobilezone Q4 2020
12 Mar AT&T analysts day
16 Mar Otelco Q4 2020
16 Mar Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q3
16 Mar Iliad Q4 2020
16 Mar Bango final FY
16 Mar Report: Dutch Broadband 2020-Q4
17 Mar FCC meeting
17 Mar Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
17 Mar IoT Tech Expo
18 Mar 3 Group FY results
18 Mar Weibo Q4
18 Mar MTS Q4 2020
18 Mar Nokia Capital Markets day
18 Mar Vodafone Group investor briefing
18 Mar Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2020-Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now