Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Samsung, Huawei account for nearly 7 in 10 global 5G phone shipments in Q1

Wednesday 29 April 2020 | 09:48 CET | News
Samsung has become the early leader of the 5G smartphone market, shipping 8.3 million handsets across the world during the first quarter of 2020 for a 34.4 percent market share, according to data from Strategy Analytics. The South Korean company took advantage of its strong global distribution networks and operator partnerships and the popularity of its S20 5G and S20 Ultra 5G devices to top the ranking, closely followed by Huawei with a 33.2 percent market share after shipping 8.0 million 5G smartphones, nearly all in China. The top 5 was rounded out by three other Chinese vendors – Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo – with 12.0 percent, 10.4 percent and 5.0 percent of the global market respectively.

The report added that worldwide shipments of 5G phones in the first quarter of 2020 came to 24.1 million, outstripping shipments of 18.7 million in 2019 as a whole. Strong demand from Chinese consumers, reflecting the speed with which Chinese operators have rolled out 5G networks in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, accounted for the result, although demand is also growing in South Korea, the US and Europe, added the report.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei / Oppo / Samsung / Vivo / Xiaomi
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

China Telecom activates 75,000 5G base stations

Published 24 Mar 2020 13:33 CET | China
China Telecom has activated around 75,000 5G base stations across the country, Xinhua news agency reports, citing industry data. ...

5G to account for half of China's mobile connections by 2025 - GSMA
Published 18 Mar 2020 14:26 CET | China
5G will account for almost half of China's mobile connections by 2025. Chinese operators' mobile capex is forecast to top USD 180 ...

Global 5G smartphone shipments reach 18.7 mln in 2019 - research
Published 29 Jan 2020 21:52 CET | World
Global 5G smartphone shipments reached 18.7 million units in 2019, from zero in 2018, with demand much higher than expected, ...





Related Info

China Telecom activates 75,000 5G base stations
24 Mar | China | News
5G to account for half of China's mobile connections by 2025 - GSMA
18 Mar | China | News
Global 5G smartphone shipments reach 18.7 mln in 2019 - research
29 Jan | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Apr Swisscom Q1 2020
30 Apr Hrvatski Telekom Q1 2020
30 Apr Telenet Q1 2020
30 Apr Proximus Q1 2020
30 Apr Nokia Q1 2020
30 Apr KPN Q1 2020
30 Apr CyrusOne Q1 2020
30 Apr Consolidated Communications Q1 2020
30 Apr Bandwidth Q1 2020
30 Apr Apple fiscal Q2
30 Apr Casa Systems Q1 2020
30 Apr Millicom Q1 2020
30 Apr Amazon Q1 2020
30 Apr Altice USA Q1
30 Apr NeoPhotonics Q1 2020
30 Apr Orbcomm Q1 2020
30 Apr Sony fiscal Q4
30 Apr Telesat Q1 2020
30 Apr Ooredoo Q1 2020
30 Apr Twitter Q1 2020
30 Apr Comcast Q1 2020
30 Apr Shentel Q1 2020
30 Apr Orange Q1 2020
30 Apr Report: FTTH in the Netherlands 2020
01 May Charter Communications Q1 2020
01 May TDS, US Cellular Q1
04 May Wow! Q1 2020
04 May Otelco Q1 2020
04 May Cirrus Logic fiscal Q4
04 May DSP Group Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now