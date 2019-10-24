Edition: International
Wireless

Samsung ships over 6.7 mln Galaxy 5G devices in 2019, to launch 5G tab in Q1

Friday 3 January 2020 | 08:54 CET | News

Samsung shipped over 6.7 million Galaxy 5G devices last year. The company said that at November 2019, it accounted for over half (53.9%) of the global 5G smartphone market. 

The company has five Galaxy 5G devices out globally, including the Galaxy S10 G5, the Note10 5G and Note10+ 5G, the recently launched Galaxy A90 5G and the Galaxy Fold 5G. 

Samsung will be adding the Galaxy Tab S6 5G to its portfolio in the first quarter, with the device launching first in Korea. The tab is geared at business users, with ultra-fast speeds and high quality video conferencing, but also at people who want to watch content or play online games.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: Korea, Republic of / World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

