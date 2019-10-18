Singtel launches 5G network in Singapore, offers free trial to 20,000 customers

Singapore operator Singtel has launched its 5G non-standalone (NSA) network and introduced a 3-month trial for its residential and enterprise customers. Singtel says its network is capable of delivering 5G speeds of more than 1Gbps, by harnessing the 3.5GHz frequency band from the operator’s newly expanded spectrum holdings as well as existing 2,100MHz spectrum and using dual connectivity. The Singtel 5G service will initially cover areas such as Harbourfront, Bugis and Dhoby Ghaut.
Singtel says the 3-month trial will give customers access to ultra-fast mobile speeds and benefits associated with 5G, and to content-rich services, such as movies or games on their mobile devices. The 3-month trial will extend free 5G connectivity and an additional 10GB of local data to 20,000 early adopters. This includes 10,000 existing Singtel Combo and XO customers with compatible 5G handsets. The next 10,000 eligible customers who buy a 5G phone will also get to trial Singtel 5G for free, the operator said.
Beyond the first 20,000 customers, other customers on 5G can also start the trial for SGD 10 per month.
Compatible 5G handsets on Singtel 5G include Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro+, Samsung S20 Ultra 5G and VIVO X50 Pro. The list of handsets will be expanded as more 5G devices are made available in Singapore.
Additionally, Singapore customers can now test Singtel’s 5G service at the 5G Now@Unboxed by Singtel showcase. The showcase features robot ambassadors, AR books, 360 degrees live entertainment delivered via virtual reality, cloud gaming and more. The showcase will be located at Singtel Comcentre from 1 September and will move to popular venues across the island in the coming year. Customers can also access the showcase from their home via a virtual tour on the singtel website.
