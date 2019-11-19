Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Singtel's FY net profit plunges 65% on charges for regulatory costs at Airtel

Thursday 28 May 2020 | 13:44 CET | News
Singapore operator Singtel’s operating revenue decline 2 percent year-on-year in constant currency terms to SGD 16.54 billion for its fiscal year ended 31 March 2020. The decline was mainly due to lower mobile service revenue and equipment sales, and the onset of the COVID-19 crisis in February this year. Underlying net profit plunged 13 percent, affected by declining revenues at Singtel’s Australian unit Optus, due to continuing data price competition and weak consumer sentiment, and the effects of lower equipment sales and margins and low NBN resale margins.

Net profit fell 65 percent to SGD 1.08 billion due to Airtel’s exceptional charges for regulatory costs, including the adjusted gross revenue matter and a one-time spectrum charge. Singtel took a net exceptional charge of SGD 302 million this quarter, mainly arising from Airtel’s provision for the spectrum charge. 

Singtel’s regional associates continued to drive data usage growth, with pre-tax contributions rising 29 percent to SGD 500 million this quarter and 15 percent to SGD 1.64 billion for the full year.

Free cash flow rose 4 percent to SGD 3.78 billion for the full year with the impact of changes in accounting standards, positive working capital and lower tax payments.

Singtel’s Group Consumer business in Australia, revenue declined 8 percent for the quarter. The NBN broadband customer base rose by 45,000, driving an increase in traffic expense and adverse margin impact. EBITDA fell 22 percent due to low NBN resale margins.

In Singapore, mobile service revenue declined 12 percent for the quarter as roaming and prepaid services were impacted by travel restrictions, fewer tourists and foreign workers respectively as well as continued voice erosion. The supply disruptions for certain handsets and weaker consumer spending also caused a steep decline in equipment sales. Revenue from fixed services rose 2 percent with the continued growth in broadband and TV. EBITDA was up 5 percent, a result of tighter cost control and wage credits.

Group Enterprise revenue also declined by down 5 percent for the quarter due to the decline in mobile service revenue from roaming, and equipment sales. Cyber security revenue was up 1.9 percent with growth in Asia and the US offset by weaker performance in Australia where revenue was boosted by a large contract in the same quarter last year. Overall EBITDA rose 5 percent on strong revenue and margin growth in ICT services, wage credits and lower staff incentive accruals, which offset declines in Australia.

The Board is recommending a final ordinary dividend per share of 5.45 SGD cents. This reduction in dividend payout is prudent to conserve financial headroom to cope with uncertainties in the current COVID-19 operating environment and the capacity to invest in 5G, Singtel said. This brings the total ordinary dividend per share for the year to 12.25 cents and represents a payout of approximately SGD 2.0 billion.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Airtel / Optus / SingTel
Countries: Singapore
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Optus FY profit plunges 39%, revenue falls 2% on lower equipment, service sales
Published 28 May 2020 11:45 CET | Australia
Australian operator Optus saw its operating revenue decline 2 percent to AUD 8.95 billion in the full year ended 31 March 2020, ...

Singtel mulls sale of Optus towers, hires BofA for transaction - report
Published 02 Apr 2020 08:37 CET | Australia
Singtel plans to sell the telecommunications towers owned by its Australian subsidiary Optus. These assets are estimated to be ...

SK Telecom, Singtel, AIS create gaming joint venture
Published 09 Mar 2020 07:50 CET | Asia
South Korean operator SK Telecom, together with Singapore's Singtel and Thailand's AIS, have announced a Series A investment in a ...

Singtel's quarterly profit drops 24% on lower enterprise revenues, exceptional gains

Published 13 Feb 2020 10:37 CET | Singapore
Singapore operator Singtel posted a net profit of SGD 627 million in its fiscal third quarter ended 31 December 2019, which ...

Singtel posts quarterly net loss of SGD 668 million on Airtel exceptional item

Published 19 Nov 2019 13:14 CET | Singapore
Singapore operator Singtel posted operating revenue of SGD 4.15 billion for its fiscal second quarter ended 30 September. Revenue ...





Related Info

Optus FY profit plunges 39%, revenue falls 2% on lower equipment, service sales
28 May | Australia | News
Singtel mulls sale of Optus towers, hires BofA for transaction - report
2 Apr | Australia | News
SK Telecom, Singtel, AIS create gaming joint venture
9 Mar | Asia | News
Singtel's quarterly profit drops 24% on lower enterprise revenues, exceptional gains
13 Feb | Singapore | News
Singtel posts quarterly net loss of SGD 668 million on Airtel exceptional item
19 Nov 2019 | Singapore | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

02 Jun Zoom Video Communications Q1
02 Jun CiscoLive!
03 Jun Comtech fiscal Q3
03 Jun Android 11 launch
04 Jun Broadcom fiscal Q2
04 Jun Ciena fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now