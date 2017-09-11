Sky abandons OTT service in Spain, to shut down in September

Sky is shutting down its Spanish online pay-TV service on 01 September less than 3 years after the platform was launched, reports ADSL Zone, citing a short statement sent to subscribers. The company simply said it has had to take the difficult decision to cease its operations in Spain, adding that some of its content may be affected in the coming days.
The Sky Spain platform debuted back in September 2017 as a predominantly HD, entertainment-focused OTT service costing EUR 10 a month for access to 12 live channels (Fox, Fox Life, TNT, Historia, Syfy, Disney Junior, Nickelodeon, TCM, Comedy Central, Calle 13, Disney XD and National Geographic) and an on-demand catalogue of TV series, films and documentaries.
It subsequently added more channels including Sony’s AXN and AXN White channels and MTV HD while cutting the monthly subscription price to EUR 6.99. However, it reached barely 100,000 customers and struggled to compete with the plethora of streaming platforms available to Spanish subscribers, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Espana, Rakuten TV and most recently Disney+.
