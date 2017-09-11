Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Sky abandons OTT service in Spain, to shut down in September

Thursday 23 July 2020 | 15:03 CET | News

Sky is shutting down its Spanish online pay-TV service on 01 September less than 3 years after the platform was launched, reports ADSL Zone, citing a short statement sent to subscribers. The company simply said it has had to take the difficult decision to cease its operations in Spain, adding that some of its content may be affected in the coming days. 

The Sky Spain platform debuted back in September 2017 as a predominantly HD, entertainment-focused OTT service costing EUR 10 a month for access to 12 live channels (Fox, Fox Life, TNT, Historia, Syfy, Disney Junior, Nickelodeon, TCM, Comedy Central, Calle 13, Disney XD and National Geographic) and an on-demand catalogue of TV series, films and documentaries. 

It subsequently added more channels including Sony’s AXN and AXN White channels and MTV HD while cutting the monthly subscription price to EUR 6.99. However, it reached barely 100,000 customers and struggled to compete with the plethora of streaming platforms available to Spanish subscribers, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Espana, Rakuten TV and most recently Disney+.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Comcast / Sky
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

OTT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telefonica to include Disney+ in all premium Fusion plans, launches new Cine package
Published 12 Mar 2020 10:34 CET | Spain
The operator is also launching a revamped 'Cine' package on 04 April, which will now include Disney+ alongside other content. It ...

Masmovil gives away 3 months of Sky TV for coronavirus
Published 12 Mar 2020 09:42 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Masmovil has followed Telefonica and Vodafone in announcing a number of initiatives to help customers mitigate ...

Telefonica confirms agreement to add Disney+ to Movistar+ in Spain
Published 09 Mar 2020 09:26 CET | Spain
Telefonica and the Walt Disney Company have confirmed a widely expected agreement to add the forthcoming Disney+ SVOD service to ...

Disney+ to launch a week earlier in Europe at EUR 7 a month
Published 21 Jan 2020 11:26 CET | Western Europe
The streaming service Disney+ will launch in markets across Western Europe on 24 March, one week earlier than the 31 March date ...

Yoigo offering 3 months free access to Sky Spain
Published 09 Jan 2020 11:02 CET | Spain
The Yoigo brand of Spanish operator Masmovil has announced that all its customers can access Sky Spain's pay-TV package for free ...

Yoigo adds Mitele with Champions and La Liga games to Agile TV platform
Published 15 Oct 2019 15:25 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Yoigo (Masmovil) has added direct access to Mediaset Spain's 'Mitele' OTT service via its Agile TV platform, ...

Yoigo adds Netflix to Agile TV platform
Published 24 Jul 2019 15:40 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Yoigo (Masmovil) has announced the launch of direct access to Netflix via its Agile TV platform. The Android ...

Sky Spain slashes monthly quota to EUR 6.99
Published 28 Jan 2019 09:20 CET | Spain
Sky's Spanish online pay-TV service has reduced its monthly subscription price to EUR 6.99 in a bid to attract more customers to ...

Over a third of Spanish connected homes use pay-TV
Published 16 Nov 2018 10:39 CET | Spain
Over one in three Spanish households with internet access use payment platforms to view audiovisual content online, according to ...

Sky launches Spanish OTT service for EUR 10 a month
Published 11 Sep 2017 13:50 CET | Spain
Pay-TV giant Sky has launched its online pay-TV service in Spain. The predominantly HD, entertainment-focused offering is similar ...





Related Info

Telefonica to include Disney+ in all premium Fusion plans, launches new Cine package
12 Mar | Spain | News
Masmovil gives away 3 months of Sky TV for coronavirus
12 Mar | Spain | News
Telefonica confirms agreement to add Disney+ to Movistar+ in Spain
9 Mar | Spain | News
Disney+ to launch a week earlier in Europe at EUR 7 a month
21 Jan | Western Europe | News
Yoigo offering 3 months free access to Sky Spain
9 Jan | Spain | News
Yoigo adds Mitele with Champions and La Liga games to Agile TV platform
15 Oct 2019 | Spain | News
Yoigo adds Netflix to Agile TV platform
24 Jul 2019 | Spain | News
Sky Spain slashes monthly quota to EUR 6.99
28 Jan 2019 | Spain | News
Over a third of Spanish connected homes use pay-TV
16 Nov 2018 | Spain | News
Sky launches Spanish OTT service for EUR 10 a month
11 Sep 2017 | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

24 Jul Megacable Q2
24 Jul Verizon Q2 2020
24 Jul Airtel Africa Q2 2020
24 Jul Vodafone Q1 trading update
24 Jul Orange Belgium Q2 2020
27 Jul F5 Networks Q2 2020
27 Jul KPN Q2 2020
27 Jul NXP Semiconductors Q2 2020
27 Jul Huawei Cloud Summit Africa
28 Jul Masmovil Q2 2020
28 Jul Sequans Q2 2020
28 Jul MTN Nigeria Q2 2020
28 Jul Juniper Networks Q2 2020
28 Jul Poly fiscal Q1
28 Jul HTHKH H1 2020
28 Jul Akamai Technologies Q2
28 Jul A10 Q2
28 Jul Iridium Q2
28 Jul Lattice Semiconductor Q2 2020
28 Jul FireEye Q2
28 Jul Vodafone AGM
29 Jul Facebook Q2 2020
29 Jul Spotify Q2
29 Jul Belden Q2 2020
29 Jul MobileIron Q2 2020
29 Jul Verimatrix H1 2020
29 Jul Bharti Airtel fiscal Q1
29 Jul Equinix Q2
29 Jul Telefonica Brasil Q2 2020
29 Jul Verimatrix Q2 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now