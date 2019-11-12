Disney+ to launch a week earlier in Europe at EUR 7 a month

European subscribers will be able to access Disney+ on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players and smart TVs, the company said. Users can watch up to four simultaneous streams, access unlimited downloads on up to ten devices and set up to seven different profiles, including Kids Profiles with age-appropriate content.
Disney+ launched in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and The Netherlands on 12 November with an initial 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes across the company’s Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Pixar brands. The service had an estimated 24 million US subscribers by the end of that month and the app was downloaded nearly 41 million times in its first two months on the market, according to a recent report.
