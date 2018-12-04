Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Telefonica to include Disney+ in all premium Fusion plans, launches new Cine package

Thursday 12 March 2020 | 10:34 CET | News
Telefonica has revealed its commercial policy for integrating Disney+ content into its Fusion convergent offer following the recent deal with the Walt Disney Company. Starting on 24 March, the Disney+ SVOD service will be included in premium Fusion packages costing at least EUR 99 a month, including all 13 Fusion Seleccion Plus Ficcion, Fusion Total and Fusion Total Plus plans.

The operator is also launching a revamped ‘Cine’ package on 04 April, which will now include Disney+ alongside other content. It will be available at the promotional price of EUR 10 for 6 months, rising to EUR 15 thereafter. Telefonica said Fusion customers will either have to subscribe to the premium packages or to the new Cine package to receive Disney+ and that they have 3 months in which to do so. 

Disney+ content can be accessed via smartphones, tablets, PCs, smart TVs, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox One and PS4, said the company, adding that Disney+ won't be available via the Movistar+ 4K decoder at launch but that full integration with the STB and interface is a priority to ensure a unified experience for users.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Disney / Telefonica
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodafone Spain files complaint against Telefonica's Disney+ deal - report
Published 10 Mar 2020 09:23 CET | Spain
Vodafone Spain has filed a complaint with markets and communications regulator CNMC about Telefonica's agreement to add the ...

Telefonica confirms agreement to add Disney+ to Movistar+ in Spain
Published 09 Mar 2020 09:26 CET | Spain
Telefonica and the Walt Disney Company have confirmed a widely expected agreement to add the forthcoming Disney+ SVOD service to ...

Disney+ to launch a week earlier in Europe at EUR 7 a month
Published 21 Jan 2020 11:26 CET | Western Europe
The streaming service Disney+ will launch in markets across Western Europe on 24 March, one week earlier than the 31 March date ...

The streaming wars begin: how will pay-TV and Netflix fare?

Published 21 Nov 2019 11:46 CET | World
With the official launch of Apple TV+ and Disney+ and more details on the upcoming HBO Max, the 'streaming wars' - as Netflix has ...

Telefonica to launch festive Disney pop-up channel
Published 04 Dec 2018 10:01 CET | Spain
Telefonica has confirmed that it will be offering an exclusive Christmas-themed pop-up channel on its Movistar+ IPTV platform ...





Related Info

Vodafone Spain files complaint against Telefonica's Disney+ deal - report
10 Mar | Spain | News
Telefonica confirms agreement to add Disney+ to Movistar+ in Spain
9 Mar | Spain | News
Disney+ to launch a week earlier in Europe at EUR 7 a month
21 Jan | Western Europe | News
The streaming wars begin: how will pay-TV and Netflix fare?
21 Nov 2019 | World | Background
Telefonica to launch festive Disney pop-up channel
4 Dec 2018 | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

13 Mar Gogo Q4 2019
13 Mar Mobilezone FY 2019
16 Mar TIM Brasil Day
16 Mar Report: Dutch Television Market 2019-Q4
17 Mar Gamma Communications FY results
17 Mar MTS Q4 2019
17 Mar Iliad Q4 2019
17 Mar IoT Tech Expo Global 2020
17 Mar 5G Expo Global 2020
17 Mar Smart Home Expo
17 Mar Smart Building Live
18 Mar Tencent Q4 2019
18 Mar Call & Contact Centre Expo
18 Mar Customer & User Experience Expo
18 Mar Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2019-Q4
19 Mar ATN Q4 2019
19 Mar China Mobile FY results
19 Mar Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2019-Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now