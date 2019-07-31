Edition: International
Spain tops 10 million FTTH subscriptions in November

Thursday 27 February 2020 | 15:21 CET | News
Spanish operators added a further 129,707 fibre to the home (FTTH) lines in November to raise the number of active connections in the country to over 10 million (10.05 million), according to the latest monthly update from regulator CNMC. Fibre lines climbed by 1.6 million over the 12-month period to the end of November, more than offsetting a 1.2 million decline in DSL lines to 2.6 million, said the watchdog. HFC lines fell by around 120,000 to 2.3 million, bringing the fixed broadband total to 15.2 million, up from 14.8 million a year earlier.

In terms of operators, over 4 in 10 (42.8%) of FTTH subscriptions belonged to Telefonica, which gained a net total of 900 fixed broadband lines during the month to reach 5.95 million at the end of November. The Masmovil group once again topped the monthly ranking, adding 53,900 lines in November to reach 1.43 million, with Vodafone gaining 1,800 to reach 3.18 million and Orange shedding 11,000 to end the month with 3.95 million subscriptions. 

Regional operator Euskaltel returned to growth in November, adding around 3,000 more lines to reach 624,000, ahead of its imminent nationwide expansion under the Virgin brand.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Euskaltel / Masmovil / Orange / Telefonica / Vodafone
Countries: Spain
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

