Spain tops 10 million FTTH subscriptions in November

In terms of operators, over 4 in 10 (42.8%) of FTTH subscriptions belonged to Telefonica, which gained a net total of 900 fixed broadband lines during the month to reach 5.95 million at the end of November. The Masmovil group once again topped the monthly ranking, adding 53,900 lines in November to reach 1.43 million, with Vodafone gaining 1,800 to reach 3.18 million and Orange shedding 11,000 to end the month with 3.95 million subscriptions.
Regional operator Euskaltel returned to growth in November, adding around 3,000 more lines to reach 624,000, ahead of its imminent nationwide expansion under the Virgin brand.
