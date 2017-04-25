Edition: International
Spanish govt inks deal with operators to guarantee connectivity

Monday 23 March 2020 | 09:26 CET | News
Spain's Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation Nadia Calvino has signed an agreement with the country's main telecommunications operators aimed at guaranteeing the quality of networks during the coronavirus lockdown. The government has already ordered all operators to suspend fixed and mobile number portability processes during the "State of Alarm" announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on 14 March and has now agreed a series of measures to ensure digital services run smoothly during the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Categories: General
Companies: Cellnex / Euskaltel / Masmovil / Orange Spain / Telefonica / Vodafone Spain
Countries: Spain
Related

Orange Spain helps prepay clients with 15GB coronavirus data
Published 23 Mar 2020 09:38 CET | Spain
Orange Spain has followed its offer for postpay customers by announcing bonus data for prepay subscribers to help them through ...

Telefonica improves TV content for Fusion subscribers
Published 20 Mar 2020 15:00 CET | Spain
Telefonica has announced more measures to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown in Spain, this time ...

Vodafone Spain adds 13 channels to free TV catalogue
Published 20 Mar 2020 08:58 CET | Spain
Vodafone Spain has followed other operators including Telefonica and Masmovil by announcing the addition of more free channels to ...

Spain delays DTT migration and 700MHz band auction - report
Published 19 Mar 2020 09:30 CET | Spain
Spain's Secretary of State for Telecommunications has written to the country's main infrastructure providers to inform them of ...

Vodafone Group creates 5-point plan to counter impact of coronavirus
Published 18 Mar 2020 16:09 CET | World
The company said the measures will remain in effect until 1 September at least. It noted that data traffic has increased by 50 ...

Spain suspends mobile and fixed portability during coronavirus lockdown
Published 18 Mar 2020 15:17 CET | Spain
The Spanish government has ordered all operators to suspend fixed and mobile number portability processes as part of its effort ...

Telefonica gives all Spaniards a month's free access to Movistar+ Lite pay-TV platform
Published 17 Mar 2020 09:39 CET | Spain
In addition to the numerous measures offered to customers as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Spain, Telefonica ...

Spanish operators issue joint call for 'rational and responsible' use of networks during coronavirus lockdown
Published 16 Mar 2020 09:37 CET | Spain
In a joint statement, Movistar (Telefonica), Orange, Vodafone, Masmovil and Euskaltel said fixed and mobile telecommunications ...

Orange Spain offers 30GB data and kids TV for coronavirus
Published 12 Mar 2020 10:14 CET | Spain
Orange Spain has become the latest operator to launch a series of giveaways to help customers through the coronavirus (Covid-19) ...

Masmovil gives away 3 months of Sky TV for coronavirus
Published 12 Mar 2020 09:42 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Masmovil has followed Telefonica and Vodafone in announcing a number of initiatives to help customers mitigate ...

Vodafone Spain gives business users unlimited data in response to Covid-19 outbreak
Published 11 Mar 2020 10:38 CET | Spain
Vodafone Spain has announced that all its professional, SME and freelancer customers will be given access to unlimited mobile ...

Telefonica offers 60GB bonus data and free TV to mitigate Covid-19 effects
Published 11 Mar 2020 08:56 CET | Spain
Telefonica has announced a number of measures to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in Spain, which has ...





