Spotify expands to over 80 new markets, to add new HiFi subscription

Tuesday 23 February 2021 | 08:53 CET | News
Spotify announced key updates for creators at its Stream On virtual news event. The most important one is the launch of a high-end subscription called Spotify HiFi later in 2021. The company also announced it is expanding to more than 1 billion people in over 80 new markets across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and Latin America, with 36 languages added to its platform. These moves represent Spotify's broadest market expansion to date. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Spotify
Countries: World
