Sunrise CEO departs, chairman and vice-chairman will not stand for re-election at next AGM

Friday 3 January 2020 | 09:14 CET | News

Swiss operator Sunrise has announced that CFO Andre Krause has taken over the position of CEO after the resignation of Olaf Swantee. Swantee has been the Chief Executive Officer of Sunrise for the past four years. He will continue to support the work of the new CEO until the Annual General Meeting in April, in order to ensure a smooth transition.

Krause joined Sunrise in 2011. In his position as CFO, he guided the company through its IPO in 2015 and the sale of its tower assets. He gained knowledge of the telecom industry during his time at Sunrise and at Telefonica O2 Germany, where he was CFO from 2006 to 2011. Prior to that, he held consulting roles with McKinsey and Arthur Andersen.  

The board of Sunrise also announced that Peter Kurer and Peter Schopfer have decided not to stand for re-election as chairman and vice-chairman respectively at the next AGM. Kurer has been chairman since April 2016. Under his leadership, Sunrise was ranked first by zRating for quality of governance in 2018 and 2019. He will continue to serve as chairman and support the work of the new CEO until the next AGM. 

Schopfer has been vice-chairman and chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee since 2015 and is one of the longest serving non-executive directors at Sunrise. He played a role in the implementation of the IPO, among other things.


Categories: General
Companies: Sunrise
Countries: Switzerland
