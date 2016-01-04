Edition: International
Swantee to join Vodafone board as non-executive director

Thursday 11 February 2021 | 09:26 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Vodafone Group announced that Olaf Swantee is joining the operator's board as a non-executive director. At the same time the former Sunrise and EE CEO will step down from the board of Telia Company. 

Related

Sunrise former CEO becomes strategic advisor at US private equity firm Warburg Pincus
Published 11 May 2020 09:36 CET | Switzerland
Olaf Swantee, the former CEO of Swiss operator Sunrise, has been appointed as strategic advisor at the US private equity firm ...

Sunrise CEO departs, chairman and vice-chairman will not stand for re-election at next AGM

Published 03 Jan 2020 09:14 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise has announced that CFO Andre Krause has taken over the position of CEO after the resignation of Olaf ...

Former CEO writes book about EE
Published 31 May 2016 09:18 CET | United Kingdom
UK operator EE's former CEO, Olaf Swantee, has written a book called 'The 4G Mobile Revolution: Creation, Innovation and ...

EE CEO Swantee to step down after BT takeover
Published 04 Jan 2016 13:25 CET | United Kingdom
UK operator EE announced that its CEO Olaf Swantee will leave the company after BT completes its planned takeover of EE. Subject ...





