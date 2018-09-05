Swedish regulator delays 5G auction start after Huawei obtains court injunction

Swedish communications regulator PTS said the Stockholm administrative court has granted an injunction against some of the conditions for auctioning 5G spectrum, meaning the auction of frequencies in the 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz bands will not start 10 November as planned. The decision follows Huawei appealing the conditions.
The Swedish 5G licence regulations prevent Huawei from supplying equipment for the new standard of network. The court said that the auction condition affected Huawei’s rights in such a way that it was justified in filing a complaint.
The regulator said it has informed the qualified mobile operators that the auction due to start on 10 November will not go ahead on that date. PTS will continue to analyse the court ruling and look at ways to begin the auction as soon as possible.
Huawei has no plan for more legal action at this point and is waiting to have constructive dialogue with Swedish authorities, Kenneth Fredriksen, Huawei’s executive vice president, Central East Europe and Nordic Region, told Reuters. The company said it would cooperate fully with any future requirements for 5G suppliers that could enable it to be a certified vendor.
