Tele2 names new CFO from January, appoints ex-Veon's de Groot as CCO from August, general counsel departs

Monday 12 July 2021 | 09:36 CET | News
Update: 12 July 2021 | 09:44 CET
Tele2 has announced the appointments of a new chief financial officer (CFO), a new chief commercial officer (CCO), and the departure of its group general counsel. It has named Charlotte Hansson as CFO from 10 January 2022, and Hendrik de Groot as CCO from 02 August 2021. General counsel Stefan Backman has decided to leave the group 

[12/07/2021 09:44- Update: Adds Backman's move to Telia]

Categories: General
Companies: Comviq / Tele2 / Tele2 Sweden / Telia / Veon / Ziggo
Countries: Europe
