Tele2 names Trampus as head of B2B instead of Almgren, appoints Malik as CTIO

Tuesday 12 January 2021 | 09:58 CET | News
Tele2 has announced the appointments of Stefan Trampus as new executive vice president (EVP) for its B2B division and Yogesh Malik as chief technology and information office (CTIO). Mats Almgren was due to become EVP Tele2 B2B on 18 January but will not do so, for personal reasons. Thomas Helbo, EVP Technology, and Joss Delissen, EVP IT, will leave Tele2 after a handover period.

Categories: General
Companies: Com Hem / Tele2 / Tele2 Sweden
Countries: Europe / Sweden
