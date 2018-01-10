Edition: International
Tele2 absorbs Swedish broadband and TV brand Com Hem

Tuesday 27 April 2021 | 09:41 CET | News
Tele2 has announced that it is absorbing its Com Hem brand in Sweden following the merger of the two companies in November 2018. This will mean simpler and better service with more benefits, it added. Com Hem serves 1.7 million Swedish households.

Categories: General
Companies: Com Hem / Tele2 / Tele2 Sweden
Countries: Sweden
Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion.


