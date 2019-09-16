Edition: International
Telecom Italia inks deal to add Disney+ to TIMvision

Thursday 5 March 2020 | 13:56 CET | News
Telecom Italia has announced a multi-year agreement with Disney to carry the US company’s new Disney+ SVOD service on its TIMvision platform, confirming earlier reports. TIM said it will be the exclusive wholesale distributor of Disney+ in Italy through TIMvision and will bundle it with a range of fibre-based packages when the streaming platform launches on 24 March.

In a short statement, the operator said it was pleased to have been selected as the launch partner for the service in Italy, with TIM CEO Luigi Gubitosi keen to stress that the addition of Disney+ represented a major boost to the aim of consolidating TIMvision’s position as the leading aggregator of premium content in the Italian TV industry.

Disney+ launched in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and The Netherlands on 12 November with an initial 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes across the company’s Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Pixar brands. 

Disney recently introduced an early access offer ahead of its launch in markets across Western Europe, allowing anyone who signs up to the platform by 23 March to pay EUR 59.99 rather than EUR 69.99 for an annual subscription. Monthly subscriptions are currently EUR 6.99.


 


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Disney / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
