Telecom Italia launches Open RAN testing lab in Turin

Tuesday 8 June 2021 | 11:54 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced the launch of Italy's first dedicated laboratory for the testing of Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) equipment and services. The new TIM European OTIC (Open Test and Integration Centre) Lab has been approved by the O-RAN Alliance and will be based at TIM's innovation laboratories in Turin. It will operate in synergy with equipment providers, startups and system integrators to test new solutions and accelerate the deployment of Open RAN technology for future 5G, cloud and edge computing networks across Europe.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

