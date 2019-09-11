Edition: International
Telecom Italia teams up with JMA Wireless for Open RAN rollout

Monday 26 April 2021 | 16:00 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) said it has become the first operator in Italy and one of the first in Europe to begin deploying Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) infrastructure on its mobile network. The first city in Italy to adopt the open network model is Faenza in the Emilia-Romagna region, where the operator has started to collaborate with longtime partner JMA Wireless to implement a system that decouples the components (hardware and software) of the radio access network with a view to fostering a broader industrial ecosystem. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: JMA Wireless / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

Italy to allocate 60% more EU funds to broadband rollout - report
Published 14 Apr 2021 09:13 CET | Italy
The new Italian government of Mario Draghi is set spend EUR 6.7 billion of European recovery funds on rolling out high-speed ...

IBM to set up Open RAN centre of excellence in Spain
Published 26 Feb 2021 10:01 CET | Spain
IBM has confirmed plans to create an Open RAN centre of excellence in Spain that will serve the telecommunications sector in ...

Telecom Italia signs up to European Open RAN initiative
Published 05 Feb 2021 13:50 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) said it has joined the initiative launched last month by Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone ...

Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange, DT sign Open RAN MoU
Published 20 Jan 2021 09:33 CET | Europe
Four of Europe's biggest operators have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to express their individual commitment to the ...

Italy's economy ministry backs independent broadband network - report
Published 24 Aug 2020 10:08 CET | Italy
Italy's economy ministry has joined the country's industry ministry and backed a high-speed broadband network independent of ...

Inwit and JMA launch first multi-operator mobile DAS site
Published 11 Sep 2019 14:40 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia's tower unit Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (Inwit) and JMA Wireless have teamed up to deliver what they ...





