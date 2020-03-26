Edition: International
Telia cuts FY outlook as virus hits TV & Media, reduces dividend proposal

Thursday 26 March 2020 | 13:43 CET | News
Telia Company said the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will cause it to miss its 2020 forecast for group EBITDA and operational free cash flow, and that it will reduce its dividend proposal to the AGM. This is because of the impact on Telia's television and media operations, while the effects on the rest of its business are currently limited. There could be an EGM in the autumn to vote on an extra dividend, the company added.

