TikTok to bring short videos to Iflix SVoD service in Asian markets

Global video app TikTok has partnered with Southeast Asian video-on-demand entertainment service Iflix to bring short-form videos from a variety of categories to audiences in 13 countries across Asia. The partnership brings TikTok’s collection of short-form viral videos from around the world to all Iflix users on a dedicated ‘TikTok’ channel.
On top of original movies and series, Iflix users can access entertaining short-form content across a variety of categories, thanks to the partnership. This includes travel, comedy, pets, sports, and lifestyle videos, with more diverse content added regularly.
TikTok seeks to increase awareness and exposure of its app’s offerings through its top video compilations featured on Iflix as a start, with a variety of different programs lined up for the rest of the year.
Customers can download or start the TikTok app via iOS or Google Play to access short-form mobile videos. TikTok is available in 150 countries and regions in 75 languages.
