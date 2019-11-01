Edition: International
Wireless

TikTok to bring short videos to Iflix SVoD service in Asian markets

Wednesday 15 January 2020 | 13:33 CET | News

Global video app TikTok has partnered with Southeast Asian video-on-demand entertainment service Iflix to bring short-form videos from a variety of categories to audiences in 13 countries across Asia. The partnership brings TikTok’s collection of short-form viral videos from around the world to all Iflix users on a dedicated ‘TikTok’ channel. 

On top of original movies and series, Iflix users can access entertaining short-form content across a variety of categories, thanks to the partnership. This includes travel, comedy, pets, sports, and lifestyle videos, with more diverse content added regularly.

TikTok seeks to increase awareness and exposure of its app’s offerings through its top video compilations featured on Iflix as a start, with a variety of different programs lined up for the rest of the year. 

Customers can download or start the TikTok app via iOS or Google Play to access short-form mobile videos. TikTok is available in 150 countries and regions in 75 languages.


Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Iflix / TikTok
Countries: Asia
Related

TikTok revamps guidelines to block inappropriate content
Published 09 Jan 2020 09:04 CET | World
Global video app TikTok revamped its so-called community guidelines to clarify what kind of content is forbidden on its platform, ...

Warner Bros partnered with TikTok for trailer debut of 'In the Heights'
Published 24 Dec 2019 08:41 CET | World
Warner Bros Pictures said it partnered with video app TikTok on the global trailer debut of "In the Heights," a film featuring ...

TikTok operator Bytedance mulls location of global headquarters - report
Published 23 Dec 2019 13:53 CET | World
Chinese tech group Bytedance, operator of the TikTok video app, is thinking of establishing global headquarters outside of China, ...

TikTok banned from use by US Navy
Published 23 Dec 2019 08:57 CET | United States
Chinese video app TikTok has been banned from use by the US Navy for representing a "cybersecurity threat," Reuters reported, ...

Migo, Iflix partner to provide premium video experiences in Indonesia

Published 11 Dec 2019 17:41 CET | Indonesia
Southeast Asian entertainment service Iflix and technology company Migo entered a memorandum of understanding to deliver new paid ...

Iflix launches Malaysian romantic drama Ombak Rindu
Published 06 Dec 2019 18:07 CET | Asia
Southeast Asian entertainment service Iflix has announced the upcoming premiere of its next original production called 'Ombak ...

TikTok takes off in Netherlands, reaches fifth of teen girls
Published 20 Nov 2019 12:43 CET | Netherlands
The TikTok app is taking off in the Netherlands, according to the latest Dutch Apps Market report from Telecompaper. In the past ...

TikTok owner ByteDance plans music streaming launch by end-2019 - report
Published 19 Nov 2019 10:50 CET | World
Chinese technology group ByteDance, which operates the TikTok video app, is in talks with Warner Music, Sony Music and Universal ...

US govt opens probe into acquisition of Musical.ly/TikTok by China's Beijing ByteDance - report
Published 04 Nov 2019 08:31 CET | United States
The US government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) is looking into the acquisition of US social media app ...

Iflix launches first Indonesian original horror series
Published 01 Nov 2019 08:48 CET | Indonesia
Southeast Asian entertainment service iflix has introduced its first Indonesian original horror series dubbed 'Kisah Tanah Jawa: ...





