TIM-led consortium submits proposal to build Italian national cloud hub

Wednesday 29 September 2021 | 08:56 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) has teamed up with state lender CDP, defence group Leonardo and state-owned IT firm Sogei to submit a proposal to build a national hub for cloud-based management of Public Administration (PA) data and applications. The official presentation of the bid comes after Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao confirmed at the start of the month that bids are expected from companies interested in the EUR 900 million project to upgrade existing data storage facilities to create a nationwide infrastructure. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
