TIM, Vodafone sell joint 8.6% stake in towers unit Inwit for EUR 800 mln

Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone Italia have sold an 8.6 percent stake in their jointly-owned towers company Inwit for a total of around EUR 800 million with a view to reducing debt. In separate statements, TIM and Vodafone each confirmed that they successfully completed the sale of 41.7 million shares of Inwit, equal to around 4.3 percent of the share capital, at a price of EUR 9.60 per share, resulting in gross proceeds to each company of around EUR 400 million.
As a result of the transaction, Vodafone and TIM's ownership will decrease from 37.5 percent each to 33.2 percent of Inwit. Both companies have also agreed to a 90-day lock-up period with respect to any remaining shares they will hold directly and indirectly in Inwit following the settlement of the transaction.
The sale comes under a month after Vodafone completed the merger of its ‘Vodafone Towers’ subsidiary into Inwit to create Italy’s largest tower operator, with more than 22,000 sites throughout the Italian territory. When the deal was announced in July, both TIM and Vodafone confirmed that over time they would consider jointly reducing their respective ownership levels to a minimum of 25.0 percent each.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions