TiVo agrees merger with DTS owner Xperi, shelves plans for company split

TiVo is continuing its push into the licensing market with a deal to merger with Xperi, owner of the DTS, Invenas, Tessera and other IP brands. The companies have agreed an all-stock merger, giving Tivo's shareholders 53.5 percent of the new company.
The merged group will continue under the Xperi name, while maintaining use of the TiVo brand in the consumer entertainment market as well as Xperi's other brands. Xperi's CEO Jon Kirchner will lead the group, while TiVo CEO David Shull serves as a strategic adviser.
Pending completion of the merger, TiVo has put on hold its plans to split into separate hardware and licensing companies. The company said the merger with Xperi will strengthen both sides of the business, and the companies may look later again at separating the product side from the IP licensing.
The merged company will have just over USD 1 billion in revenue, and the group sees room to grow this through cross-selling to each other's customer bases, especially in the home and automotive segments. Additionally, the companies expect to achieve at least USD 50 million of annual cost savings by year-end 2021 through the integration of their respective product and IP licensing businesses, the majority of which are expected within the first twelve months after closing. They've also arranged USD 1.1 billion in financing from Bank of America and Royal Bank of Canada to support refinancing of their debt.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, the shares of TiVo and Xperi stockholders will be converted into the shares of the new parent company based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.455 Xperi share per existing TiVo share. Subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, the merger is expected to close in Q2 2020.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2019 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions