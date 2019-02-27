TiVo launches USD 50 streaming box, to partner with Sling, pay-TV operators

TiVo announced a new entry-level streaming device to help users bring together all their streaming apps and operators to target broadband-only customers. The TiVo Stream 4K will launch in April at a promotional price of USD 49.99 on Tivo's website and through retailers.
TiVo Stream 4K will launch with Sling TV as the preferred source for subscription TV, with enhanced integration for the Sling app with TiVo's user interface. Users will be able access other OTT apps as well, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, YouTube and others, and the TiVo+ ad-sponsored channels.
The device is an HDMI plug, with support for Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision HDR, and comes with a streamlined version of TiVo’s 'peanut' remote control with voice search functions. No subscription is required, only a broadband connection.
TiVo plans to also market TiVo Stream 4K in partnership with pay-TV operators, so they can offer a streaming box to broadband-only customers. Schurz Communications is the first to commit to such a co-marketing relationship with TiVo.
TiVo Stream 4K is on display at CES in Las Vegas. At the show TiVo also announced new content partners for its video network TiVo+. An additional 23 channels will join the current lineup of 26 free streaming channels currently available on TiVo+, offering new content in sports, news, comedy, lifestyle, movies and TV.
