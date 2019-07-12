Edition: International
Trump to file class action suits against Facebook, Twitter, Google

Wednesday 7 July 2021 | 18:04 CET | News
Former President Donald Trump said he is taking Facebook, Twitter and Google to court, claiming he was wrongfully censored by the companies, Associated Press reported. The class action suits will also be filed against the CEOs of the three companies. The announcement was made at a news conference at Bedminster, Trump's New Jersey golf course. The suits were filed in the US District Court for Florida's southern district.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook / Google / Twitter
Countries: United States / World
