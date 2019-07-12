Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Facebook to block more hate speech as advertisers boycott grows

Monday 29 June 2020 | 09:01 CET | News

Facebook has announced changes in its content policy, to flag or prohibit more types of posts deemed hate speech. The announcement follows growing momentum among advertisers to boycott the social network until it does more to fight offensive content on the platform. 

Unilever, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Levi's, Honda and Verizon are among the brands that have said they won't advertise on Facebook sites until the company does more to combat hate speech. The 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has attracted over 160 companies who pledged not to advertise on Facebook for the month of July. The campaign plans to expand its efforts worldwide and will begin calling on major companies in Europe to join the boycott, Jim Steyer, chief executive of Common Sense Media, said in an interview with Reuters.

Their stance appears to have sparked CEO Mark Zuckerberg to take action, with new content policies announced to prepare for the US elections in November. Facebook announced nearly a month ago that it would review its policies ahead of the elections, and Zuckerberg said that work is "ongoing". It's already started a massive voting information campaign and plans to tighten its policies on spreading misinformation about when or how people can vote to include postal voting, given the importance of the latter during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The policy against hate speech also will be tightened, both for ads and posts by users. Previously it had let certain content stand in the name of free expression. It's now expanding the ads policy to prohibit claims that people from a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity or immigration status are a threat to the physical safety, health or survival of others. In addition, the policies will better protect immigrants, migrants, refugees and asylum seekers from ads suggesting these groups are inferior or expressing contempt, dismissal or disgust directed at them.

Public interest posts

Facebook has also allowed some content that would otherwise violate its policies to remain online in the name of the public interest, for example posts by major politicians like US President Donald Trump. Similar to the measures taken by Twitter, Facebook will start labeling these posts to explain its policy. The posts will still be open to share, "because this is an important part of how we discuss what's acceptable in our society", but people will receive a warning that sharing such content may violate the platform's policies. 

An exception to the above policy on newsworthy but contentious posts is any content that incites violence or suppresses voting, Facebook said. "Even if a politician or government official says it, if we determine that content may lead to violence or deprive people of their right to vote, we will take that content down," Zuckerberg said. "Similarly, there are no exceptions for politicians in any of the policies I'm announcing here today."

Meanwhile, the US government has stepped up pressure on social media to block content inciting violence, the Washington Post writes. Department of Homeland Security acting secretary Chad Wolf wrote to Facebook, Twitter and other tech giants asking them to take action against posts that call for people to break curfews, commit violent acts and topple statues in connection with racial-justice protests, describing such content as “criminal activity” that puts Americans’ security at risk. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook
Countries: United States / World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Facebook gaat meer haatberichten blokkeren terwijl adverteerders wegblijven
Published 29 Jun 2020 09:20 CET | United States
Facebook heeft wijzigingen in zijn voorwaarden aangekondigd om meer soorten berichten te markeren of te blokkeren als die ...

Verizon joins Facebook ad boycott over hate speech
Published 26 Jun 2020 11:04 CET | United States
Verizon has become the latest company to join an advertising boycott against Facebook over the social network's handling of hate ...

EU report finds social media progress on taking down hate speech
Published 23 Jun 2020 14:52 CET | Europe
Social media are making progress taking down illegal hate speech posted online, according to the latest evaluation by the ...

Facebook starts flagging state-sponsored media posts
Published 05 Jun 2020 09:27 CET | United States
Facebook has started labeling news on the social network as published by state-controlled media. The plans were first announced ...

Trump targets social media with executive order to limit liability protection
Published 29 May 2020 09:10 CET | United States
The White House has called on the FCC to regulate whether social media are liable for content posted on their platforms. An ...

Facebook takes down much more hate speech in Q1
Published 13 May 2020 11:42 CET | World
Facebook has released its latest progress reports on taking down harmful content from its social network and Instagram. The data ...

Facebook launches trial of dedicated news section in US
Published 25 Oct 2019 16:20 CET | United States
Facebook has announced the launch of a limited trial of its news service in the US. In a blog post, the company said news ...

US President Trump to invite social media firms to White House later this month
Published 12 Jul 2019 11:47 CET | United States
US President Trump held a Social Media Summit at the White House on 11 July, the Wall Street Journal reported. For the event, the ...





Related Info

Facebook gaat meer haatberichten blokkeren terwijl adverteerders wegblijven
09:20 | United States | News
Verizon joins Facebook ad boycott over hate speech
26 Jun | United States | News
EU report finds social media progress on taking down hate speech
23 Jun | Europe | News
Facebook starts flagging state-sponsored media posts
5 Jun | United States | News
Trump targets social media with executive order to limit liability protection
29 May | United States | News
Facebook takes down much more hate speech in Q1
13 May | World | News
Facebook launches trial of dedicated news section in US
25 Oct 2019 | United States | News
US President Trump to invite social media firms to White House later this month
12 Jul 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

29 Jun Micron Technology fiscal Q3
29 Jun Netherlands multi-band spectrum auction
30 Jun SmartCom Summit 2020
30 Jun Liberty Global AGM
30 Jun GSMA Thrive China
30 Jun Ordina AGM
02 Jul Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2020 Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now