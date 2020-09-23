Edition: International
Twitter rolls out Super Follows paid subscriptions, starts testing Safety Mode

Thursday 2 September 2021 | 09:31 CET | News
Twitter has activated the new feature Super Follows, allowing people to charge a subscription for exclusive content they post on Twitter. The company also earns a commission on the subscriptions. In addition, Twitter started testing a new 'Safety Mode' that automatically blocks potentially offensive tweets. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Twitter
Countries: World
