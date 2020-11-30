UK govt tightens deadline for removing Huawei network equipment

The UK government is bringing forward the deadline for mobile network operators to stop installing Huawei equipment to September 2021. Writing in The Telegraph, Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, said this new hard deadline would put an end to concerns that operators might stockpile equipment in the hope that government would reverse its decision for all Huawei 5G network equipment to be removed by 2027.
Dowden said the new Telecoms (Security) Bill, set to be debated by MPs in Parliament on 30 November, would also oblige operators to publish plans outlining how they would reach zero Huawei involvement in their networks. It will also give Ofcom powers to investigate operators to see if they are doing so. The newly-published roadmap for removing high-risk vendors from the telecoms network also bans the use of Huawei managed services in respect of any network from 31 March 2021 (except for Huawei specialist maintenance services provided for equipment installed before this date); bans the use of Huawei equipment/services for core network functions after 28 January 2023; imposes a 35 percent cap on the use of Huawei equipment in 5G access networks, FTTP networks, and other gigabit networks after 28 January 2023; and bans the use of Huawei equipment/services in parts of mobile access networks which could provide services to customers located at Sites Significant to National Security after 28 January 2023.
At the same time, the government published its plans for adapting the telecom supply chain to reduce reliance on risky vendors.
