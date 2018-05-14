Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Verizon launches Yahoo Mobile offer at USD 40

Thursday 12 March 2020 | 08:55 CET | News

Verizon has launched a new mobile offer under the Yahoo brand name, part of its Verizon Media division. Yahoo Mobile offers unlimited calls, SMS and data plus a Yahoo Mail Pro account without ads for USD 39.99 per month. 

Customers receive access only to the 4G network and may see data speeds restricted during busy times on the network. Mobile hotspot data is included for one device, at a maximum 5 Mbps. 

Verizon said Yahoo Mobile is part of its strategy to build membership and subscription services for its media brands, such as TechCrunch, HuffPost, Yahoo Sports and Yahoo Finance. The offer is similar to the Visible mobile brand started by Verizon in 2018.

Yahoo Mobile is available in the US on iOS and Android devices, from a dedicated website. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Verizon / Yahoo
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Verizon Media releases Cashay personal finance hub
Published 05 Feb 2020 19:00 CET | United States
Verizon Media launched Cashay, a new personal finance hub created for younger, diverse audiences, offering a fresh perspective on ...

Verizon Media lays off more staff

Published 12 Dec 2019 11:31 CET | United States
Verizon is laying off more staff at its Verizon Media Group. A source familiar with the matter told CNN that the company will let ...

Verizon Media, Rakuten introduce cashback rewards for Yahoo users
Published 10 Dec 2019 11:14 CET | United States
Verizon Media and Rakuten kicked off the holiday season with the introduction of cashback rewards for Yahoo users across Yahoo ...

Verizon-backed MVNO Visible expands with device sales, Android support
Published 24 Jan 2019 16:40 CET | United States
The US MVNO Visible, backed by Verizon, has started selling devices along with its unlimited plan for USD 40 per month. The ...

Verizon backs new unlimited mobile offer Visible
Published 14 May 2018 10:53 CET | United States
Verizon quietly launched earlier in 2018 a new startup called Visible that offers unlimited data, minutes, and messaging services ...





Related Info

Verizon Media releases Cashay personal finance hub
5 Feb | United States | News
Verizon Media lays off more staff
12 Dec 2019 | United States | News
Verizon Media, Rakuten introduce cashback rewards for Yahoo users
10 Dec 2019 | United States | News
Verizon-backed MVNO Visible expands with device sales, Android support
24 Jan 2019 | United States | News
Verizon backs new unlimited mobile offer Visible
14 May 2018 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Mar Tucows Q4 2019
12 Mar MTS Q4 2019
12 Mar Broadcom fiscal Q1
12 Mar Report: Dutch Broadband 2019-Q4
13 Mar Mobilezone FY 2019
13 Mar Gogo Q4 2019
16 Mar TIM Brasil Day
16 Mar Report: Dutch Television Market 2019-Q4
17 Mar Gamma Communications FY results
17 Mar MTS Q4 2019
17 Mar Iliad Q4 2019
17 Mar IoT Tech Expo Global 2020
17 Mar 5G Expo Global 2020
17 Mar Smart Home Expo
17 Mar Smart Building Live
18 Mar Tencent Q4 2019
18 Mar Call & Contact Centre Expo
18 Mar Customer & User Experience Expo
18 Mar Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2019-Q4
19 Mar ATN Q4 2019
19 Mar China Mobile FY results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now