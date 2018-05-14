Verizon launches Yahoo Mobile offer at USD 40

Verizon has launched a new mobile offer under the Yahoo brand name, part of its Verizon Media division. Yahoo Mobile offers unlimited calls, SMS and data plus a Yahoo Mail Pro account without ads for USD 39.99 per month.
Customers receive access only to the 4G network and may see data speeds restricted during busy times on the network. Mobile hotspot data is included for one device, at a maximum 5 Mbps.
Verizon said Yahoo Mobile is part of its strategy to build membership and subscription services for its media brands, such as TechCrunch, HuffPost, Yahoo Sports and Yahoo Finance. The offer is similar to the Visible mobile brand started by Verizon in 2018.
Yahoo Mobile is available in the US on iOS and Android devices, from a dedicated website.
