ViacomCBS adds 6 mln streaming subscribers in Q1 after Paramount+ launch

Friday 7 May 2021 | 10:12 CET | News
ViacomCBS said it added 6 million streaming subscribers in the first quarter, thanks to the launch of the new Paramount+ service in March. This takes its total base to 36 million subscribers. The group also counted nearly 50 million monthly active users for its ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV, which also added 6 million users in the quarter.  

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Paramount / ViacomCBS
Countries: World
