ViacomCBS unveils original content, prices ahead of Paramount+ launch

Thursday 25 February 2021 | 09:27 CET | News
ViacomCBS has released more details of its new streaming service Paramount+ at an analysts meeting. The service will start at a price of USD 9.99 per month for full access when it launches 04 March and add an ad-supported tier with reduced content for USD 4.99 from June. In addition to catalogue programmes and original productions, Paramount+ will show new films from ViacomCBS's stable, Epix and MGM shortly after their cinema release or pay-TV premier and a range of live sports and news from CBS.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Epix / Paramount / ViacomCBS
Countries: United States / World
