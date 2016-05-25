Edition: International
Wireless

Vodafone networks chief takes over as TIP chairman

Wednesday 19 February 2020 | 08:56 CET | News

The Telecom Infra Project announced the election of Santiago Tenorio, Vodafone Group’s Head of Network Strategy and Architecture, as the new TIP Chairman, succeeding Axel Clauberg. Santiago has been a member of the TIP Board since 2017. 

Vodafone has taken an active role in TIP, participating in multiple work groups and contributing its CrowdCell platform. The operator is also a champion of OpenRAN and is the first operator to trial it in Europe, as well as markets in Africa and Asia. 

Clauberg was TIP chairman since August 2017. His replacement follows Clauberg leaving Deutsche Telekom at the start of this year to join Amazon Web Services. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / Telecom Infra Project / Vodafone Group
Countries: World
