Vodafone networks chief takes over as TIP chairman

The Telecom Infra Project announced the election of Santiago Tenorio, Vodafone Group’s Head of Network Strategy and Architecture, as the new TIP Chairman, succeeding Axel Clauberg. Santiago has been a member of the TIP Board since 2017.
Vodafone has taken an active role in TIP, participating in multiple work groups and contributing its CrowdCell platform. The operator is also a champion of OpenRAN and is the first operator to trial it in Europe, as well as markets in Africa and Asia.
Clauberg was TIP chairman since August 2017. His replacement follows Clauberg leaving Deutsche Telekom at the start of this year to join Amazon Web Services.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions