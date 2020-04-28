Vodafone starts 5G network in half of the Netherlands, via own 1800 MHz spectrum

Vodafone has launched its 5G network across half of the Netherlands, with full coverage expected for end-July. All Vodafone customers with a suitable device and subscription will be able to use 5G in the coverage area within the week.
While the country has not yet auctioned 5G spectrum, Vodafone said it is able to provide 5G on existing 1800 MHz spectrum bands, making it the first to introduce 5G services in the country. Using dynamic spectrum sharing technology developed by partner Ericsson, Vodafone can divide the existing 1800 MHz spectrum between 4G and 5G.
VodafoneZiggo CEO Jeroen Hoencamp said the system already brings considerable improvements to service which customers will notice. Latency is improved by around 30 percent, from an average of 30 milliseconds on 4G to under 20 milliseconds, and data speeds are up an average of 10 percent. The maximum speed of 450 Mbps can in theory increase to 1 Gbps.
The improved performance was part of the motivation for launching the 5G services now, as the company sees a clear need in the market, said Hoencamp. The decision is also strategic, to build on the 'Giganet' strategy of its joint venture with cable operator Ziggo, which has also started rolling out gigabit fixed broadband.
Vodafone considered the current economic climate and coronavirus restrictions, as well as the recent spate of attacks against mobile towers before going ahead with the launch, the CEO said. He condemned the attacks, calling the actions a threat to society given the growing reliance on networks. Vodafone has improved security at its masts, with both "visible and invisible measures", Hoencamp said, and is also working with police and prosecutors to catch the criminals. Two arrested suspects have been put on longer remand already, he noted.
As for the possible health concerns about 5G, the CEO said it was a matter to be considered by all of society, and not just operators. Customers, politicians and other stakeholders need to participate, as "It's very important we do this together," Hoencamp said.
He noted that 4G services are already well below the limits on radio frequency exposure, and given the operator is using the same equipment and spectrum, 5G will be no different. "I have confidence that the government, scientists and regulators are doing their work well and we're deploying something that's good and without risks," the CEO said.
Hoencamp said the initial 5G roll-out covers around 2,000 sites, mainly in the built-up west of the country as well as parts of the south and other large cities. Customers will be able to check coverage on a map on its website from 29 April.
All existing and new Vodafone customers with a Red (consumer) or Red Pro (business) subscription can access 5G at no extra cost. These subscriptions will be activated over the coming days. Customers on Start plans can get 5G access with an add-on costing EUR 2 per month.
Vodafone is selling a number of devices suitable for 5G, including the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra and Oppo Find X2 Pro. The range will be expanded quickly, Hoencamp said. When using 5G, a 5G symbol will appear on the customer's phone screen.
Vodafone has registered for the multiband auction scheduled to take place this spring. The new frequency bands 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz will become available after that auction. The operator's CEO declined to give more details on the company's roll-out plans after the auction, saying this is commercially sensitive information. However, he noted that the Vodafone wants to maintain its initial lead in the market.
