Zoom launches home hardware to target remote workers

Wednesday 15 July 2020 | 15:40 CET | News

Zoom Video Communications is expanding further in the hardware market with a new 'Zoom for Home' offering to serve the growing number of remote workers. The dedicated videoconferencing system was developed for home use with DTEN and works with all Zoom Meeting licences. 

The new offering maintains the company's focus on enterprise customers, while recognising how more employees are working from home due to the Covid-10 pandemic. Zoom for Home - DTEN ME is the first device under the programme, offering a 27-inch device with three built-in wide-angle cameras for high-resolution video, an 8-microphone array for high-quality sound and a touch display for screen sharing and whiteboarding. It works with any Zoom Meeting licence and will ship from August for USD 599.   

Zoom for Home is also compatible with all Zoom Rooms Appliances, including other hardware from Neat and Poly. The new device is available to pre-order now. 


