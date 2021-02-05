Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
Research Report

Dutch Apps Market - 2020Q4

Report, published: February 2021
Add to cart
€ 5,750

Dutch Apps Market is a quarterly report that looks at mobile apps development in the Dutch market. The reports covers eight areas: apps segments, Voice/IM apps, banking apps, video apps smartphone, video apps tablets, music apps, provider apps and gaming apps. This new edition has an improved lay-out, the
TikTok profile is added and several video apps added to quality and frequency slides.

Apps included are i.e. WhatsApp, Facebook, ING Mobiel Bankieren, Rabo bankieren, Tikkie, Apple Pay, Netflix, RTL XL, Videoland, Disney+, Apple TV+, Candy Crush, Wordfeud, Mariokart World Tour, Fortnite, Spotify and iTunes. For all apps splits are given for:

  • market
  • provider (Vodafone, KPN, Telfort, T-Mobile and Tele2)
  • age
  • gender
  • pre/postpaid.
  • handset brand (Apple, Samung and Huawei)
This report is based on the continuous online survey conducted by the Consumer Insights-panel over the past twelve months. Every six months at least 10,000 consumers are asked about their use of mobile telephony, broadband connections, fixed telephony and TV, including details on their current situation, purchasing habits, usage and churn. Results are CBS stratified for gender, age (16-80) and education. 

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Survey
Published 05 Feb 2021
Pages 105
File Type PDF
Size 3251kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Mobile
Topics Applications / Software / IT, Voice services, Wireless, Internet Access, Consumer, Location Based Services, Handsets
Companies Apple, KPN, Telfort, T-Mobile, Vodafone

Add to cart
€ 5,750

Related Products

Dutch Apps Market - 2020Q3

14 Dec 2020 | Netherlands | Report

Dutch Apps Market is a quarterly report that looks at mobile apps development in the Dutch market. The reports covers eight...

Dutch Apps Market - 2020Q2

6 Aug 2020 | Netherlands | Report

Dutch Apps Market is a quarterly report that looks at mobile apps development in the Dutch market. The reports covers eight...

Dutch Apps Market - extra COVID-19 edition

12 Jun 2020 | Netherlands | Report

For all apps splits are given for:

Dutch Apps Market - 2020Q1

30 Apr 2020 | Netherlands | Report

Dutch Apps Market is a quarterly report that looks at mobile apps development in the Dutch market. The reports covers eight...

Dutch Apps Market - 2019Q4

5 Feb 2020 | Netherlands | Report

Dutch Apps Market is a quarterly report that looks at mobile apps development in the Dutch market. The reports covers eight...

Dutch Apps Market - 2019Q3

28 Oct 2019 | Netherlands | Report

Dutch Apps Market is a quarterly report that looks at mobile apps development in the Dutch market. The reports covers eight...

Dutch Apps Market - 2019Q2

26 Jul 2019 | Netherlands | Report

Dutch Apps Market is a quarterly report that looks at mobile apps development in the Dutch market. The reports covers eight...

Dutch Apps Market - 2019Q1

12 Jun 2019 | Netherlands | Report

Dutch Apps Market is a quarterly report that looks at mobile apps development in the Dutch market. The reports covers eight...


Authors of this report

Tim Wijkman Managing Editor / Researcher / Device Analyst

Expertise: Mobile devices, Apps, Network technology

Why our clients chose Telecompaper

1. Unique Sources

Over the years we have built up multiple unique sources of information we can use.

2. Customized

We understand your specific business needs and can provide you with customized information.

3. Independent

As a company we operate independently and objectively.

4. Specialized

By our unique focus on the telecommunications industry, we have become specialists in this particular field.

5. Quick results

Using our multiple data sources we are able to quickly provide you with te requested information.

6. Accurate

Our experienced researchers and editors are trained to work fast and accurately.

More information about our research? Call us +31 30 634 96 00 or send an email