Wireless

About 6% of Dutch make use of 5G networks - Telecompaper

Wednesday 30 December 2020 | 09:42 CET | News
Dutch people have become more familiar with 5G in 2020, although one third is still not. Older people are generally less familiar with 5G than young people. When asked what 5G stands for, the most frequent answer is "faster internet". The findings come from the latest survey by the Telecompaper Consumer Insights panel, conducted in October among 1,500 people.

This article is part of dossier

5G

