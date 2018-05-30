Edition: International
Amazon fined EUR 746 million for violating EU privacy law

Friday 30 July 2021 | 16:31 CET | News
Amazon.com has received a fine of EUR 746 million from the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection. The regulator found that Amazon's processing of personal data did not comply with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation. Amazon said it disagreed and will appeal the decision. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Amazon
Countries: Europe
