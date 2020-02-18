Edition: International
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to take executive chair role in Q3, Jassy named CEO

Wednesday 3 February 2021 | 08:04 CET | News
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is stepping back as CEO to become executive chair of the company from the third quarter. Andy Jassy, a long-time Amazon veteran and current CEO of Amazon web Services, will become the new CEO at that time. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Amazon
Countries: World
