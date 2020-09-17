Edition: International
EA to acquire Golf Clash maker for USD 1.4 billion from AT&T

Wednesday 23 June 2021 | 15:24 CET | News
AT&T has agreed to sell the mobile games studio Playdemic, maker of the popular game Golf Clash, to Electronic Arts. EA will pay USD 1.4 billion cash for the subsidiary of Warner Bros. Games. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / Electronic Arts / Warner Bros
Countries: World
